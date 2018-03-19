Byrnes: for Guam Catholics, a new journey starts today - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Byrnes: for Guam Catholics, a new journey starts today

It was the courage of four people that after several decades of holding it in, shared a deep dark secret that rocked the core of the island's Catholic church: accusations of child sex abuse perpetuated by then-priest Anthony Apuron.

Years since these former altar boys first came forward on the steps of the Hagatna Cathedral, a Vatican tribunal has found Apuron guilty of certain accusations, and now his predecessor, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes, calls on the island's faithful move forward in faith.

Four men, but one story that took unimaginable courage to share, accusing the head of the island's Catholic church, Bishop Anthony Apuron of abusing them when they were children, and when he was a priest at Mt. Carmel Church in Agat. "I convey my deepest apologies to Roy Quintanilla, Walter Denton, Roland Paul Sonida, and the late Joseph 'Sonny' Quinata for the tremendous damage inflicted upon each of you ," Archbishop Byrnes offered.

Sondia says the verdict was forty years in the making, saying, "It was the guilty verdict. Something that we've been waiting for a long time." Apuron, however, has announced plans to appeal the Vatican verdict, if that should happen everything would become status quo.

For his successor though, Archbishop Byrnes says  a new journey starts today, post-Apuron. "We are becoming a better church, we shall continue to work toward healing and restoration of all who have been victimized by clergy abuse on Guam through a number of ways  this includes the Hope and Healing initiative, which, among other things, helps provide professional counseling to our wounded brethren," he stated. "We shall continue to work with survivors of clergy abuse and their lawyers to settle all cases fairly and amicably."

There are more than  150 cases still pending involving other local priests and former catholic school teachers. As for Sondia, there may be a verdict, but, "He needs to tell his flock that he did wrong. 0354 i want him to admit. To tell us and apologize."

But that might never happen. Apuron's attorney, Jacque Terlaje, said, "First of all, I want to reiterate that Archbishop Anthony was actually acquitted of the majority of the charges against him. I think this is an important fact that has been underplayed by many of the media outlets that are out there. There is an appellate process in place, and he has already appealed the finding of guilt."

Archbishop Byrnes said did not know the specific accusations Apuron was found guilty of.

