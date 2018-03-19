Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison.

Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.

Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully, the attack on detainee Justin Meno, the homicide of Edrite Manson Isar, and the accidental release of the inmates and detainees.