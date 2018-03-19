Aquiningoc faces drug charges - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Aquiningoc faces drug charges

Posted: Updated:

He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges.
Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct.
Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo.
Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multiple resealable baggies. Authorities say the gun was reported stolen back in 2011. The suspect admitting he traded meth for it. Court documents states, the suspect had no firearms ID, and was not allowed to have it, as he was previously convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct. ###

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>
    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>

  • Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>
    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>

  • Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly