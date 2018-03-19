Aquiningoc faces drug charges

He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges.

Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct.

Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo.

Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multiple resealable baggies. Authorities say the gun was reported stolen back in 2011. The suspect admitting he traded meth for it. Court documents states, the suspect had no firearms ID, and was not allowed to have it, as he was previously convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct. ###