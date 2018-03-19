DepCor officers find contraband while conducting perimeter check

A mother admits to police she had just smoked the drug, ICE, when she tried to hurt herself and her five year old. Eileen Camille Mangarero is charged with assault on a police officer, family violence, and child abuse. Police responded to a disturbance along route 15 in Mangilao when they saw a woman holding a child in the middle of the road. A man known to her tried to help and calm her down. Authorities were able to get both the child and the woman off the road. But, it's at that po...

