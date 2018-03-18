Calvo expected to shave another $30M off spending

The governor is expected to submit a revised Fiscal Realignment Plan this week with at least $30 million in spending cuts to help offset a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. This comes ahead of an April 1 increase in the business privilege tax from 4% to 5% to help make up the rest of it.

The 25% increase in the BPT is supposed to sunset at the end of the current fiscal year in six months, but as Chamber legislative review chairman Bobby Shringi concedes, since the tax is assessed before the sale, it's not a visible tax, and so, "The main problem with raising BPT is that once it's up, prices probably won't come down."

He says that's why the chamber has advocated for a sales tax, which the newly passed law calls for by the new fiscal year in October. Shringi says they'd like to say a phase-in, and phase out, adding, "Maybe a four to five year conversion period. As BPT goes from 4%, down to 3%, down to 2%, sales taxes will go from zero to 1% to 2% and upwards. Eventually there's going to be sort of a balance when it comes to a sales tax, assuming that not everything is under exemption."

And to mitigate a sales tax, Shringi says they hope the government looks at other ways to raise money through better compliance and collections, or raising historically low taxes such as real property. Already speaker BJ Cruz has introduced legislation to increase so-called sin taxes on alcohol and tobacco products.

"There are benefits for all parties on this, so I think that's really where the conversation needs to go. including timelines," he explained.

The department of revenue and taxation must also still submit the rules and regulations for implementing the general sales tax.