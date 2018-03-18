Calvo expected to shave another $30M off spending - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo expected to shave another $30M off spending

Posted: Updated:

The governor is expected to submit a revised Fiscal Realignment Plan this week with at least $30 million in spending cuts to help offset a projected $67 million revenue shortfall.  This comes ahead of an April 1 increase in the business privilege tax from 4% to 5% to help make up the rest of it.

The 25% increase in the BPT is supposed to sunset at the end of the current fiscal year in six months, but as Chamber legislative review chairman Bobby Shringi concedes, since the tax is assessed before the sale, it's not a visible tax, and so, "The main problem with raising BPT is that once it's up, prices probably won't come down."

He says that's why the chamber has advocated for a sales tax, which the newly passed law calls for by the new fiscal year in October.  Shringi says they'd like to say a phase-in, and phase out, adding, "Maybe a four to five year conversion period. As BPT goes from 4%, down to 3%, down to 2%, sales taxes will go from zero to 1% to 2% and upwards. Eventually there's going to be sort of a balance when it comes to a sales tax, assuming  that not everything is under exemption."

And to mitigate a sales tax, Shringi says they hope the government looks at other ways to raise money through better compliance and collections, or raising historically low taxes such as real property.  Already speaker BJ Cruz has introduced legislation to increase so-called sin taxes on alcohol and tobacco products.

"There are benefits for all parties on this, so I think that's really where the conversation needs to go. including timelines," he explained.

The department of revenue and taxation must also still submit the rules and regulations for implementing the general sales tax.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>
    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>

  • Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>
    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>

  • Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly