Team Guam men's soccer players heading for mainland training - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Team Guam men's soccer players heading for mainland training

Posted: Updated:

15 players from Guam's men's national soccer team are in San Diego for training camp. Matao Head Coach Karl Dodd says, "We are using this camp to evaluate the players off-island and to implement the new professional standards and playing style to those players."

"Through the camp, we will be able to assess players playing in intercollegiate and professional leagues in the United States. For every tournament, we want to call up the best players available to produce the best results for Guam.

The training camp will officially begin Monday, Mar. 19 through to Tuesday, Mar. 27 with friendly matches against San Diego State University and L.A. Galaxy II on Mar. 23 and Mar. 27, respectively.

Players called up to the camp are A.J. DeLaGarza, Marlon Evans, Dallas Jaye, Isiah Lagutang, Alexander Lee, Justin Lee, Nathaniel Lee, Shane Malcolm, John Matkin, Jacob McDonald, Edward Na, Dylan Naputi, Shawn Nicklaw, Travis Nicklaw, and Jared Pangindian.

Brian Manibusan laid stake to the Pin Point Guam King of the Lanes throne claiming the March title defeating second seed Aaron Elliott via an error free game 207-171 stamping his ticket to the year-end finals.

Manibusan averaged 237 pins per game during the qualifying round

Naiyah Taimanglo picked up the Prince title as she climbed from the tenth-place position to become the first back to back winner in either division since 2014 rolling past 2nd seed Jaecelyn Espiritu for the title.

The next Pin Point Guam King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018.  This event is open to all bowlers on island.  Information is available on guambowlingcongress.com.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>
    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>

  • Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>
    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>

  • Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly