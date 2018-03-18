Team Guam men's soccer players heading for mainland training

15 players from Guam's men's national soccer team are in San Diego for training camp. Matao Head Coach Karl Dodd says, "We are using this camp to evaluate the players off-island and to implement the new professional standards and playing style to those players."

"Through the camp, we will be able to assess players playing in intercollegiate and professional leagues in the United States. For every tournament, we want to call up the best players available to produce the best results for Guam.

The training camp will officially begin Monday, Mar. 19 through to Tuesday, Mar. 27 with friendly matches against San Diego State University and L.A. Galaxy II on Mar. 23 and Mar. 27, respectively.

Players called up to the camp are A.J. DeLaGarza, Marlon Evans, Dallas Jaye, Isiah Lagutang, Alexander Lee, Justin Lee, Nathaniel Lee, Shane Malcolm, John Matkin, Jacob McDonald, Edward Na, Dylan Naputi, Shawn Nicklaw, Travis Nicklaw, and Jared Pangindian.

Brian Manibusan laid stake to the Pin Point Guam King of the Lanes throne claiming the March title defeating second seed Aaron Elliott via an error free game 207-171 stamping his ticket to the year-end finals.

Manibusan averaged 237 pins per game during the qualifying round

Naiyah Taimanglo picked up the Prince title as she climbed from the tenth-place position to become the first back to back winner in either division since 2014 rolling past 2nd seed Jaecelyn Espiritu for the title.

The next Pin Point Guam King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018. This event is open to all bowlers on island. Information is available on guambowlingcongress.com.