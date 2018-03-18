Fire muster competition brings out local and federal fire fighters from Guam and the CNMI

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It was battle of the regions fire departments...
Local and federal fire fighters from Guam and the CNMI spent the weekend at the Paseo Beach Park for this year's fire muster competition.
They competed in a variety of physical contests that tested their strength, endurance and teamwork. Taking first place on day one was the Navy Federal Fire Department, and walking away with the overall win on Sunday, the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Great job to all who competed!
