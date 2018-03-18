51 yr old man under arrest after sexually molesting 11 yr old girl

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A 51 year old man is under arrest accused of sexually molesting an 11 year old girl known to him.
Neron "Jack" Paulus is charged with 2 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
Police responded to the complaint at an apartment complex in Agat on Saturday.
Court documents state, the alleged abuse included oral sex and vaginal penetration. It was only after the victim began crying even louder that the suspect got off of her and left the bedroom.
The suspect was also on probation for allegedly harassing a 13 year old at an Agat park last year.
