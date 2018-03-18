Brief scare at Hawaiian Rock after suspicious package was found

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A brief scare at the Hawaiian Rock compound after a suspicious package was found.
It happened midday Saturday at the Mangilao facility forcing workers to temporarily evacuate.
Guam Homeland officials say the item was found on the shore side of the compound.
HazMat teams responded along with the Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team.
Authorities are now testing the contents of the package.
Meantime, Hawaiian Rock employees have since been allowed to return to work.
