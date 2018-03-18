One of the two shut down fire stations is broken into over the weekend

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GFD leadership confirming a suspect got into a storage container at the Piti Fire Station early Saturday. Officials say nothing of value was inside and it didn't appear that anything had been taken. But, anyone with information is asked to call police. Just last week, police also investigated an incident that ended with a busted window at the Astumbo Fire Station. However, authorities say the building was not targeted and the damage was a result of a domestic dispute that happened in the area. Investigators say a rock was apparently thrown out of anger and hit the station's window - shattering it.
15 players from Guam's men's national soccer team are in San Diego for training camp. Matao Head Coach Karl Dodd says, "We are using this camp to evaluate the players off-island and to implement the new professional standards and playing style to those players."More >>
