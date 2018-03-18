Peter Aguon blames joyride with stolen rental car on meth - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Peter Aguon blames joyride with stolen rental car on meth

Posted: Updated:

He was on joyride in a stolen car for a month before police finally caught him. And get this - the reason he took it - he admitted he felt that someone told him to after he smoked meth.

Peter Tomas Blas Aguon is charged with theft of motor vehicle.

Police say a rental car was reported stolen from the Westin last month.

A company employee spotted the car on Friday and followed it to a home in Dededo.

That's where authorities made the arrest. The suspect admitted to the theft.

