Peter Aguon blames joyride with stolen rental car on meth

He was on joyride in a stolen car for a month before police finally caught him. And get this - the reason he took it - he admitted he felt that someone told him to after he smoked meth.

Peter Tomas Blas Aguon is charged with theft of motor vehicle.

Police say a rental car was reported stolen from the Westin last month.

A company employee spotted the car on Friday and followed it to a home in Dededo.

That's where authorities made the arrest. The suspect admitted to the theft.