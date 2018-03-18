Guam Preservation Trust improves financial position

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A little good news for a change about government finances. The Guam Preservation Trust improved its financial position. According to a release from the Public Auditor, while the GPT still recorded a net loss of $980,000 for Fiscal Year 2017, that's less than the $2.6 million net loss from the previous year.
The Trust also saw a decline in revenue from $827,000 in FY2016 to $769,000 in FY2017.
Most of its funding comes from building permit fees.
He was on joyride in a stolen car for a month before police finally caught him. And get this - the reason he took it - he admitted he felt that someone told him to after he smoked meth. Peter Tomas Blas Aguon is charged with theft of motor vehicle. Police say a rental car was reported stolen from the Westin last month. A company employee spotted the car on Friday and followed it to a home in Dededo. That's where authorities made the arrest. The suspect admitted to the theft.More >>
