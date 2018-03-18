Guam Preservation Trust improves financial position

A little good news for a change about government finances. The Guam Preservation Trust improved its financial position. According to a release from the Public Auditor, while the GPT still recorded a net loss of $980,000 for Fiscal Year 2017, that's less than the $2.6 million net loss from the previous year.

The Trust also saw a decline in revenue from $827,000 in FY2016 to $769,000 in FY2017.

Most of its funding comes from building permit fees.