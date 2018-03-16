Archbishop Byrnes encourages Catholics to "embrace call for healing"

The Archdiocese of Agana welcomes the verdict issued by the Holy See on Guam’s suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

In a press release on Saturday, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes states “It is a monumental marker in our journey toward healing as one Church, one people in God. I pray that all people will embrace this call for healing.”

As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a guilty verdict for Apuron for “certain of the allegations” against him resulting in his removal and prohibiting him from returning to Guam.

Though Apuronhas expressed intent to appeal the sentence, the local Archdiocese states it will push forward with penance and reparation.

A news conference will be held on Monday where Archbishop Byrnes will make further comment.

Until then, he extends his prayers and thanks to the five victims and their families for having the courage to share their agonizing stories of abuse by Apuron.