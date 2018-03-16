Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard.

Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course.

"The College of Naval Warfare experience broadened my perspectives on peace and war, updated my knowledge on the Joint Force, and gave me a greater appreciation of the necessity of using all elements of soft and hard power to solve complex problems--overall it was a great experience," Delfin said. "Earning a Master's degree was cool but not the most important aspect of the course."

Delfin's accomplishment adds to another great day for the Guam National Guard, Adjutant Gen.Maj. Gen. Roderick R. Leon Guerrero said.

"We are seeing more of our home grown Soldiers rise to the occasion and complete the education needed to take this organization into the future," he said. "I am so proud of Lt. Col. Delfin for, not only attending, but completing this very tough course at the Naval War College. He will truly make a difference as he takes the Guard into the future."

Delfin adds to the island's pool of experienced senior local military leaders graduating from a prestigious war college. Last year, Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui became the first woman from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate