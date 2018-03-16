Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval Wa - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

Posted: Updated:

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard.

Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course.

"The College of Naval Warfare experience broadened my perspectives on peace and war, updated my knowledge on the Joint Force, and gave me a greater appreciation of the necessity of using all elements of soft and hard power to solve complex problems--overall it was a great experience," Delfin said. "Earning a Master's degree was cool but not the most important aspect of the course."

Delfin's accomplishment adds to another great day for the Guam National Guard, Adjutant Gen.Maj. Gen. Roderick R. Leon Guerrero said.

"We are seeing more of our home grown Soldiers rise to the occasion and complete the education needed to take this organization into the future," he said.  "I am so proud of Lt. Col. Delfin for, not only attending, but completing this very tough course at the Naval War College.  He will truly make a difference as he takes the Guard into the future."

Delfin adds to the island's pool of experienced senior local military leaders graduating from a prestigious war college. Last year, Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui became the first woman from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>
    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>

  • Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>
    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>

  • Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly