Visiting physician works to help Guamanians cope with depression

It's a topic many stray away from. Visiting the island, Dr. Neil Nedley hopes to shed some light on how to deal with mental health.

Depression is at an all-time high, as Dr. Nedley said, "When we've had losses, abuse, and trauma which are at all time high in our society, and how we can go through the appropriate steps in turning disappointments into appointments."

Dr. Nedley gave two presentations, one at the Guam Congress Building to encourage new policies that would include mental health education in Guam's healthcare insurance plans. Also speaking to Department of Education counselors and staff, encouraging them to watch out for signs of depression and anxiety in their students. An issue, he says, is timely, with the number of school shootings stateside, saying, "Anyone who takes a gun like that obviously has a severe mental illness that should have been dealt with a long time before, unfortunately people fall through the cracks and are not getting the help they need mentally."

His advice to teachers who want to help, saying, "Get close enough to them to really be sure of the symptoms you're finding and encourage that student if it really severe, do what it takes to get them to the health professionals that can turn them around."

Dr. Nedley also reached out with free nightly seminars.