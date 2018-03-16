Visiting physician works to help Guamanians cope with depression - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Visiting physician works to help Guamanians cope with depression

Posted: Updated:

It's a topic many stray away from. Visiting the island, Dr. Neil Nedley hopes to shed some light on how to deal with mental health.

Depression is at an all-time high, as Dr. Nedley said, "When we've had losses, abuse, and trauma which are at all time high in our society, and how we can go through the appropriate steps in turning disappointments into appointments."

Dr. Nedley gave two presentations, one at the Guam Congress Building to encourage new policies that would include mental health education in Guam's healthcare insurance plans. Also speaking to Department of Education counselors and staff, encouraging them to watch out for signs of depression and anxiety in their students. An issue, he says, is timely, with the number of school shootings stateside, saying, "Anyone who takes a gun like that obviously has a severe mental illness that should have been dealt with a long time before, unfortunately people fall through the cracks and are not getting the help they need mentally."

His advice to teachers who want to help, saying, "Get close enough to them to really be sure of the symptoms you're finding and encourage that student if it really severe, do what it takes to get them to the health professionals that can turn them around."

Dr. Nedley also reached out with free nightly seminars.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>
    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>

  • Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>
    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>

  • Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly