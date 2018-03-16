Docomo Pacific shows off its new ultra-modern Tamuning HQ - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Docomo Pacific shows off its new ultra-modern Tamuning HQ

Docomo Pacific unveiled its new headquarters.  Many may remember the Tamuning building as the Ben Franklin department store built by the Mark V. Pangilinan family. It was famous for having the first escalator here.   Nestor Licanto got to tour the ultra modern offices which were patterned after interiors you might see in high-tech silicon valley companies.

Company president and CEO Jonathan Kriegel was our tour guide, more than happy to show off their new HQ. "This place is so filled with memories for everybody. When we first started to do this project so many people approached me and said, 'Wow, it's great that you're taking this iconic building and bringing it back to life!'," he explained. "This is our flagship retail space. It's meant to be an area you can see is very open, you can see everything is out and accessible."

"The other thing that we feature here...is that we show people who visit us for repair," Kriegel continued.  "Actually, over half of the folks that come in leave with their device fixed before they depart the store."

Kriegel says they even sent a team to silicon valley to visit some of the high-tech offices, saying, "One of the things they learned was that a very open space like this where you can see people have got their kids in here after school, people are having lunch, generally you'll see people when I walked in here this morning about 8:30, there were a group of four people working on a project together.

"We tried to look around the world and figure out what is best practice for a sort of technology company today and bring those ideas here into our business. There are no longer offices with walls that you can't see in. every room in this building including my office, it's all glass."

The headquarters has so many more features that we don't have time to show you, everything from a high tech conference room, training rooms that look like university classrooms, and even a quiet room where employees can go just to take a quick power nap.  Kriegel says there just may be something for everyone.

He said, smiling in approval, "Each of the rooms has a different theme. This one is meant to bring back the early days of Super Mario. Look it just creates a slightly more lively environment, right?"

  • Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

  • Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

  • Apuron victim reacts to verdict

