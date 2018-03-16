Parties for 160 sex abuse lawsuits against clergy due in court

Back in court this week will be parties for the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits. Back in January, majority of counsels were in agreement on pre-mediation protocol and anticipated mediation to take place in June or earlier.

Only one group of plaintiffs, those represented by attorney Anthony Perez, requested lifting the stay on those cases in the local court.

The deal breaker appears to be how mediation will be handled, the Church proposing global mediation while Perez's clients have expressed interest in individual settlement.

Allowing his cases to move forward, some parties cautioned, could pose issues for those proceeding with out-of-court settlement.

An update will be provided at a joint hearing with Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday in the federal court.

That hearing starts at 9:30 a.m.