Northern youths ask lieutenant governor candidates tough questio - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Northern youths ask lieutenant governor candidates tough questions

Posted: Updated:

It's decision time, students wondering where politicians place Education on a list of priorities. At a Simon Sanchez High School Q&A Forum, Guam's youth asked tough questions to three of the five candidates for lieutenant governor.

The debate about the issues is on. Many are voting for the first time and, most can't even vote, but that didn't stop Simon Sanchez High School students from asking questions about their education. Going before the student body, candidates for lieutenant Governor, Alicia Limtiaco, Josh Tenorio, and Fred Bordallo...

In light of the current Administration's promise to make college tuition free, they responded, with Limtiaco saying, "If we're able to identify resources so college could be at no cost or free or less costly for our students, we will absolutely support it."

Bordalo added, "If they found money and there's money to give free college, then that money should be used to prioritize to get this school built." Tenorio added, "If you open the floodgates like that without proper planning it's probably going to take students longer time to get a degree, because classes are going to be filled with people who are  in there for the wrong reasons."

Linked to education, students polled them on the issues, many concerned for the alarming rate of drugs and crime on Guam. Said Bordallo, "Crime fluctuates, but when I was chief of police one of the biggest ways you can attack the crime issue is have a lot more police presence."

Tenorio continued, "Do you know there's 24 drug and alcohol counselors on Guam, but only 2 full-time? The business side of that has to change."

"Enforcement is key," stressed Limtiaco. "Encouraging our community to please come forward when they see something."

Students wrapped up the forum asking that after 10 years of empty promises, protests, and delays...will  Simon Sanchez High School ever be rebuilt. "There are ways to get this done faster holding someone accountable and empowering them to make the decision," said Tenorio. "I think  it is the superintendent."

Limtiaco said, "It is our responsibility to give you what you deserve that you can truly have an enriched learning environment," and Bordallo added, "People being favored to get these contracts and it's unfair the ones who suffer are Simon Sanchez."

At the end there was a vote, with the students deciding: 51 percent for Josh Tenorio, 11 percent for Alicia Limtiaco, and 8 percent for Fred Bordallo - 12 percent were undecided. Meanwhile, absent from the forum, LT candidates David Cruz and Tony Ada.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    Romeo Delfin is first Guam Guard officer to complete US Naval War College

    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>
    US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>

  • Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>
    He’s not going down without a fight.  Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>

  • Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    Apuron victim reacts to verdict

    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    "I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.   "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly