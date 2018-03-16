Northern youths ask lieutenant governor candidates tough questions

It's decision time, students wondering where politicians place Education on a list of priorities. At a Simon Sanchez High School Q&A Forum, Guam's youth asked tough questions to three of the five candidates for lieutenant governor.

The debate about the issues is on. Many are voting for the first time and, most can't even vote, but that didn't stop Simon Sanchez High School students from asking questions about their education. Going before the student body, candidates for lieutenant Governor, Alicia Limtiaco, Josh Tenorio, and Fred Bordallo...

In light of the current Administration's promise to make college tuition free, they responded, with Limtiaco saying, "If we're able to identify resources so college could be at no cost or free or less costly for our students, we will absolutely support it."

Bordalo added, "If they found money and there's money to give free college, then that money should be used to prioritize to get this school built." Tenorio added, "If you open the floodgates like that without proper planning it's probably going to take students longer time to get a degree, because classes are going to be filled with people who are in there for the wrong reasons."

Linked to education, students polled them on the issues, many concerned for the alarming rate of drugs and crime on Guam. Said Bordallo, "Crime fluctuates, but when I was chief of police one of the biggest ways you can attack the crime issue is have a lot more police presence."

Tenorio continued, "Do you know there's 24 drug and alcohol counselors on Guam, but only 2 full-time? The business side of that has to change."

"Enforcement is key," stressed Limtiaco. "Encouraging our community to please come forward when they see something."

Students wrapped up the forum asking that after 10 years of empty promises, protests, and delays...will Simon Sanchez High School ever be rebuilt. "There are ways to get this done faster holding someone accountable and empowering them to make the decision," said Tenorio. "I think it is the superintendent."

Limtiaco said, "It is our responsibility to give you what you deserve that you can truly have an enriched learning environment," and Bordallo added, "People being favored to get these contracts and it's unfair the ones who suffer are Simon Sanchez."

At the end there was a vote, with the students deciding: 51 percent for Josh Tenorio, 11 percent for Alicia Limtiaco, and 8 percent for Fred Bordallo - 12 percent were undecided. Meanwhile, absent from the forum, LT candidates David Cruz and Tony Ada.