Get involved to help those with Down Syndrome

You celebrated Pi Day on March 14th by eating pizza and sweet treats, but how will you celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st? The genetic disorder affects one in every 700 babies in the United States. Here at home, a group of affected families continues to advocate for the support and acceptance for those with Down Syndrome.

Meet Felicity. She loves to sing and dance. Her favorite song at the moment is "Havana" by Camila Cabello. Felicity has Down Syndrome.

Mom, Vicky Arriola, and president of the Down Syndrome Association of Guam, hopes you'll help celebrate a very special day for Felicity and others like her next week. "We just went through Pi Day because of 3.14, but this is 3/21. 0018 children and adults with Down Syndrome have three of the 21st chromosome," she said.

The special day - March 21st - was established in 2006 with the goal of raising awareness and mobilizing support and recognition of the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of those with Down Syndrome across the world. To celebrate here at home, Arriola says they're holding a mass at the St. Jude Church in Sinajana at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Festivities will continue over the weekend at the Guam Premier Outlets with a photo exhibit.

"We're calling it joy and inspiration" she explained. "Because really our kids give everybody, but mostly our families joy. And they inspire us to be better, to do something to help others."

The hope is to get the public familiar with the genetic disorder so they can be more accepting of Felicity and others like her.

While there's no data on how many are affected locally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the genetic disorder affects approximately one in every 700 babies born in the United States - that's about 6-thousand babies every year.

If you've never met someone with Down Syndrome, you should know. "Not to be afraid when they go up to give you a hug, not to be afraid when they say weird things to you. Because they really will forget about it. They don't hold grudges. They don't hold grudges," she said. "It's kind of amazing. They still have such innocence, no matter what age. And they tend to be living longer now. So, that's what makes them special. The 21st chromosome does a lot of things medically to them and each child and each adult has a different medical issue they have to deal with."

That's where the Down Syndrome Association of Guam takes action. "It was just amazing to me to see everyone come together, and to ask questions. What dentist do you go to, because I can't find one. Or, what doctor do you go to? Or, does your child have this issue? How are you dealing with this at school? So our organization is really there for support, but also for awareness," she said.

While the face of Down Syndrome on the surface looks the same, each child is different.

For Felicity it means, "She's in the fifth grade, but actually intellectually, she's in the first/second grade with math or reading it makes it a little bit difficult, but yet they're almost perennially young."

Her smile is contagious - a few minutes with her and you'll understand what makes her so special. "She's got the right attitude. She stops us in our tracks," said this very proud mama. "And she helps us to focus and she gives us the right attitude to live by."

The exhibit starts on Saturday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at GPO and will be on display until the end of the month.

For more information, or to get involved with the Down Syndrome Association of Guam, call 472-6114 or visit downsyndromguam.org.