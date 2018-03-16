Archbishop Apuron maintains he's Innocent

He’s not going down without a fight. Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial.

In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.”

As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify what those charges were. As a result, Apuron would not only be removed from office, but also prohibited from residence in the Archdiocese of Agana.

Apuron in his e-mailed statement writes “Today my prayers are with the Church in Guam which has been suffering greatly.”

Apuron’s statement was distributed by his Guam legal counsel, attorney Jacque Terlaje, who represents him in the five civil lawsuits he still faces in the District Court of Guam for clergy sexual abuse.

Apuron was last spotted in Rome earlier this year, in the presence of Pope Francis. His last sighting prior was at a home in Fairfield, California over a year ago. In previous statements to Guam media he reports being in and out of surgery.