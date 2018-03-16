Apuron victim reacts to verdict

"I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana.

"I always believed that the Vatican would find Apuron guilty, how could they not after our written and personal testimony. This verdict was a long time coming. Apuron enjoyed the life of being the archbishop of Guam for three decades, when he really should never have been bishop in the first place. Lucky for him we remained silent all that time. I am so glad we stopped being silent. The Vatican’s verdict was made possible because Guam’s faithful stood together against an injustice. Although it took me 40 years to come forward, I’m glad I did and I am glad for everyone that came forward to tell their story," Quintanilla said in a statement to KUAM.

A Vatican Tribunal found Apuron guilty of "certain charges". The press release did not specify what those charges were. According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, this means he’ll be removed from office and prohibited from residence in the Archdiocese of Agana.

Apuron, to date, stands five times accused of clergy sexual abuse. While the Tribunal has reached their verdict, he still faces civil lawsuits in the District Court of Guam.