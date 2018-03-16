Apuron found guilty of "certain charges" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Apuron found guilty of "certain charges"

Guilty of “certain charges.” 

This is the latest from a papal bulletin issued on Friday, March 16, 2018 on Guam’s suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron. 

Apuron, to date, stands five times accused of clergy sexual abuse. 

While the Tribunal has reached their verdict, he still faces civil lawsuits in the District Court of Guam. 

According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, this means he’ll be removed from office and prohibited from residence in the Archdiocese of Agana.

Apuron’s successor will be Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes, who, in previous talks with Guam media, stated Apuron’s return would be “disaster.”

