GCC wants to make math fun again!

Guam police and Guam fire are responding to a four car crash in East Agana. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says it happened in the northbound lane of Marine Corps drive around 7pm near the Mobil gas station. At least two people could be seen being taken away by ambulance. No word yet on the extent of injuries at this time. Authorities have at least three lanes closed off, as they investigate and work to clear the scene.

More >>