GCC wants to make math fun again!

Hundreds of GDOE students showed up to participate in the Kangaroo International Math Competition. Soon after GCC Department of Education held a carnival for students with games to promote learning Math.
Back in court this week will be parties for the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits. Back in January, majority of counsels were in agreement on pre-mediation protocol and anticipated mediation to take place in June or earlier. Only one group of plaintiffs, those represented by attorney Anthony Perez, requested lifting the stay on those cases in the local court. The deal breaker appears to be how mediation will be handled, the Church proposing global mediation while Perez's clients have...More >>
Hundreds of GDOE students showed up to participate in the Kangaroo International Math Competition. Soon after GCC Department of Education held a carnival for students with games to promote learning Math. The goal: make kids excited about learning math.More >>
The Archdiocese of Agana welcomes the verdict issued by the Holy See on Guam’s suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron. In a press release on Saturday, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes states “It is a monumental marker in our journey toward healing as one Church, one people in God. I pray that all people will embrace this call for healing.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a guilty verdict for Apuron for “certain of the allegations&rdq...More >>
US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam National Guard officer to graduate from the College of Naval Warfare in Newport, Rhode Island, according to a release from the Guam National Guard. Delfin received a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. In a 10-month residence program, he was one of only 12 military officers to complete the senior-level course. US Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo J. Delfin recently became the first Guam N...More >>
He’s not going down without a fight. Guam’s longtime Archbishop Anthony Apuron announces he’s appealed the verdict in his canonical trial. In a press release issued early Saturday morning, he states “God is my witness; I am innocent and I look forward to proving my innocence in the appeals process.” As reported, a papal bulletin on Friday announced a Vatican Tribunal had found Apuron guilty of “certain charges” though it did not specify...More >>
"I am so glad the Vatican found Apuron guilty," stated Roy Quintanilla. It was in May 2016 that Quintanilla came forward accusing Apuron of sexually molesting him when he was an altar boy at the Mt. Carmel Church in Agat and Apuron was a priest there. Quintanilla was the first person to come forward alleging child sexual abuse by local clergy. At least 160 lawsuits have been filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana. "I always believed that the Vatican...More >>
Guam police and Guam fire are responding to a four car crash in East Agana. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says it happened in the northbound lane of Marine Corps drive around 7pm near the Mobil gas station. At least two people could be seen being taken away by ambulance. No word yet on the extent of injuries at this time. Authorities have at least three lanes closed off, as they investigate and work to clear the scene.More >>
More information has been released on that Harmon Industrial Park raid at the Sabana Condos on Thursday. The three people that were arrested were identified as 38-year-old Johnnie Rosario, 34-year-old Mika Takano, and 41-year-old Joshua Taitano. Police Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao says during the search warrant law enforcement officers confiscated 5 grams of the drug ice. According to court documents over-one thousand dollars in cash was seized. The three allegedly admitted they...More >>
At least one of the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits is seeing a lot of action. Filed in the District Court this week, the alleged victim - only identified as B.T. to protect her privacy - has filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim filed by named defendant Joe R. San Agustin, a former Catholic priest. San Agustin recently filed his counter claim arguing he has suffered from embarrassment, shame, and smearing of character as a result of B.T.'s allegations. In her motion, B.T. arg...More >>
Conduct an audit of the Guam Economic Development Authority says Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, who wants the Guam OPA to dig deep. She requesting a review of tax rebates approved through the qualifying certificates program. The Senator wants an audit to verify where the monies are going and whether or not revenues should be redirected. Qualifying Certificates, used on Guam since the 1960s, let businesses pay little to no taxes as incentives. She hopes the audit will reveal if the QCs...More >>
