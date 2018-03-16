Governor signs tax bill into law, general sales tax going up

The tax bill is now law. The business privilege tax will increase from 4% to 5% beginning April until September 30...and a 2% general sales tax will kick in by the first of October.

Less than 24 hours after the legislature passed the bill, Governor Eddie Calvo put his signature on it, meaning a 25% increase in BPT by April 1 and a likely rise in prices as businesses typically must pass it on. However, the increase covers less than half of the $67 million drop in revenue created by the Trump tax reforms. And new revenue infusion from the tax hike won't kick in until May 20.

That's why the governor says he's forced to maintain the status quo.

The fire stations, the Guam Police Department's Hagatna Precinct, and sports facilities will remain closed for now. And as the cash crisis continues, so do questions about whether the government can make payroll next week. "We are going to do our best in regards to ensuring we don't have a payless payday, but we already know that march is going to be a difficult month," said Calvo.

Administration director Edward Birn says if the cash does come up short the options include paying only net salaries, like the hospital did last payday, or a percentage of salaries. The governor will submit his fiscal realignment plan next week that will outline at least $30 million in budget cuts. And the legislature also gave him the authority for a more permanent streamlining of operations through reorganizing the government.

"For me to say at this point what services, what agencies, should be on the chopping block would be premature," he speculated, "I don't think this piece of legislation authorizes that."

In addition, the Administration must also submit the rules and regulations for implementing a general sales tax which is supposed to go into effect by next fiscal year. For GNN, I'm NL.

The passing of the tax bills means the Department of Education is holding off on Phase 2 and 3 of proposed budget cuts until further notice. Phase 1 reductions are still in place, that includes a freeze on central office hiring, reduction in utilities, delayed on-boarding substitute teachers until October 1, and using textbooks funds for operations.