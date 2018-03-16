Governor signs tax bill into law, general sales tax going up - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor signs tax bill into law, general sales tax going up

Posted: Updated:

The tax bill is now law.  The business privilege tax will increase from 4% to 5% beginning April until September 30...and a 2% general sales tax will kick in by the first of October.

Less than 24 hours after the legislature passed the bill, Governor Eddie Calvo put his signature on it, meaning a 25% increase in BPT by April 1 and a likely rise in prices as businesses typically must pass it on. However, the increase covers less than half of the $67 million drop in revenue created by the Trump tax reforms. And new revenue infusion from the tax hike won't kick in until May 20.

That's why the governor says he's forced to maintain the status quo.

The fire stations, the Guam Police Department's Hagatna Precinct, and sports facilities will remain closed for now. And as the cash crisis continues, so do questions about whether the government can make payroll next week. "We are going to do our best in regards to ensuring we don't have a payless payday, but we already know that march is going to be a difficult month," said Calvo.

Administration director Edward Birn says if the cash does come up short the options include paying only net salaries, like the hospital did last payday, or a percentage of salaries. The governor will submit his fiscal realignment plan next week that will outline at least $30 million in budget cuts. And the legislature also gave him the authority for a more permanent streamlining of operations through reorganizing the government.

"For me to say at this point what services, what agencies, should be on the chopping block would be premature," he speculated, "I don't think this piece of legislation authorizes that."

In addition, the Administration must also submit the rules and regulations for implementing a general sales tax which is supposed to go into effect by next fiscal year. For GNN, I'm NL.

The passing of the tax bills means the Department of Education is holding off on Phase 2 and 3 of proposed budget cuts until further notice. Phase 1 reductions are still in place, that includes a freeze on central office hiring, reduction in utilities, delayed on-boarding substitute teachers until October 1, and using textbooks funds for operations.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Three arrested in Harmon condo drug raid identified

    Three arrested in Harmon condo drug raid identified

    More information has been released on that Harmon Industrial Park raid at the Sabana Condos on Thursday. The three people that were arrested were identified as 38-year-old Johnnie Rosario, 34-year-old Mika Takano, and 41-year-old Joshua Taitano. Police Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao says during the search warrant law enforcement officers confiscated 5 grams of the drug ice. According to court documents over-one thousand dollars in cash was seized. The three allegedly admitted they...More >>
    More information has been released on that Harmon Industrial Park raid at the Sabana Condos on Thursday. The three people that were arrested were identified as 38-year-old Johnnie Rosario, 34-year-old Mika Takano, and 41-year-old Joshua Taitano. Police Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao says during the search warrant law enforcement officers confiscated 5 grams of the drug ice. According to court documents over-one thousand dollars in cash was seized. The three allegedly admitted they...More >>

  • Female accuser of former priest wants his counterclaim thrown out

    Female accuser of former priest wants his counterclaim thrown out

    At least one of the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits is seeing a lot of action. Filed in the District Court this week, the alleged victim - only identified as B.T. to protect her privacy - has filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim filed by named defendant Joe R. San Agustin, a former Catholic priest. San Agustin recently filed his counter claim arguing he has suffered from embarrassment, shame, and smearing of character as a result of B.T.'s allegations. In her motion, B.T. arg...More >>
    At least one of the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits is seeing a lot of action. Filed in the District Court this week, the alleged victim - only identified as B.T. to protect her privacy - has filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim filed by named defendant Joe R. San Agustin, a former Catholic priest. San Agustin recently filed his counter claim arguing he has suffered from embarrassment, shame, and smearing of character as a result of B.T.'s allegations. In her motion, B.T. arg...More >>

  • Senator Lee calls for audit of GEDA

    Senator Lee calls for audit of GEDA

    Conduct an audit of the Guam Economic Development Authority says Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, who wants the Guam OPA to dig deep. She requesting a review of tax rebates approved through the qualifying certificates program. The Senator wants an audit to verify where the monies are going and whether or not revenues should be redirected. Qualifying Certificates, used on Guam since the 1960s, let businesses pay little to no taxes as incentives. She hopes the audit will reveal if the QCs...More >>
    Conduct an audit of the Guam Economic Development Authority says Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, who wants the Guam OPA to dig deep. She requesting a review of tax rebates approved through the qualifying certificates program. The Senator wants an audit to verify where the monies are going and whether or not revenues should be redirected. Qualifying Certificates, used on Guam since the 1960s, let businesses pay little to no taxes as incentives. She hopes the audit will reveal if the QCs...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly