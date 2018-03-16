Former DOE teacher faces trial for alleged sex abuse - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former DOE teacher faces trial for alleged sex abuse

A longtime Department of Education teacher is the latest to stand accused of child sexual abuse. Over four decades ago, Goring T. Duenas allegedly sexually molested and abused an elementary school student.  The details were provided in a civil complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

Time apparently didn't heal these wounds. A 50-year-old Barrigada man has filed a civil complaint in the Superior Court of Guam against longtime DOE teacher and principal, Goring T. Duenas. The alleged incidents occurred over four decades ago - in 1977 - when Duenas was a teacher at Talofofo Elementary School.

According to court documents, the victim, only identified as S.B.A. to protect his privacy, was only 10-years-old when he was subject to fondling, masturbating, and oral copulation performed by Duenas.

S.B.A. details two incidents of abuse. The first allegedly occurred after school in a classroom. After helping Duenas to carry boxes to the classroom, the teacher allegedly locked the door behind him, pulled down the boy's shorts and performed sex acts on him.

S.B.A. was instructed to keep quiet and not say anything.

A second incident allegedly occurred in Duenas' car. Court documents state the teacher was entrusted with dropping the boy to and from practice, but had pulled over to a secluded area before allegedly removing the boy's shorts and performing sexual acts. S.B.A. reports being so traumatized he made excuses to skip school and practice.

In his civil complaint, filed by attorney David Lujan in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday morning, S.B.A. demands trial by a jury of six and general damages in a sum to be proven at trial.

We should note, Duenas had an extensive career with the Department of Education, moving from school to school as a teacher, counselor, and principal until his retirement in 2008.

The plaintiff reports Duenas returned to teaching in 2009 at a Catholic school. KUAM files show Duenas ran for mayor of Talofofo in 2012, but lost to the incumbent. In 2006, KUAM files show while serving as principal of Maria Ulloa Elementary, he was arrested and charged with assault and felonious restraint after trying to resolve a dispute between two school aides.

