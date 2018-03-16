Three arrested in Harmon condo drug raid identified

More information has been released on that Harmon Industrial Park raid at the Sabana Condos on Thursday. The three people that were arrested were identified as 38-year-old Johnnie Rosario, 34-year-old Mika Takano, and 41-year-old Joshua Taitano.

Police Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao says during the search warrant law enforcement officers confiscated 5 grams of the drug ice. According to court documents over-one thousand dollars in cash was seized.

The three allegedly admitted they owned the drugs but said they were only users.

All three were charged with drug possession and the intent to deliver.