Senator Nelson: "I have zero intentions to step down"

The top brass of GPD sent a letter to Speaker BJ Cruz today stating they lost confidence in Senator Telena Nelson as their oversight chairperson following the recent special sessions. The police department told KUAM News they will let the letter speak for itself. But, Senator Nelson says she isn't going anywhere.

GPD wants Nelson out, as the letter from Police Chief JI Cruz to the legislative speaker states they "lost all confidence in her capacity as an oversight chair to understand the impact of this crisis". Referring to the current government crisis, the Chief says "no dialogue was ever initiated by the oversight chair to discuss the reduction and how it will impact GPD operations". The top brass also citing that in Special Session, Nelson said it was the job of the Police Chief to address the cuts, and she has not proposed a solution to the cuts in wages and furloughs for the men and women in blue.

Nelson responded not long after KUAM obtained a copy of the letter, saying, "I'm surprised he quoted me during committee of the whole, but I was just reiterating support for his decision, when question was asked if he can still support his duties and safety for the public his answer was yes."

That discussion surrounded the closure of the Hagatna police precinct. The removal request has Nelson stunned, as she noted, "I am surprised he is requesting such matters but I guess that is just the political nature of his job. I believe that I've done a very good job as the public safety chair in ensuring that they get the resources they need and my door is always open to them."

Nelson also highlighted a bill to eliminate the tax exemption on liquid fuel transshipped through Guam, which she says 40 percent of revenues would go to GPD. She since scheduled informational briefings set for the coming over the next few weeks to discuss the public safety agencies revenue shortfalls, stating, "I hope that he can bring a solution and put aside everything and let's just focus on how to serve the people better."

Despite the letter from the police chief, Nelson is standing her ground, maintaining, "I have no intentions to step down. I have zero intentions to step down. I don't believe that I have done anything to warrant that."