Senator Nelson: "I have zero intentions to step down"

The body of a former Democratic Party of Guam chairman is found in the Philippines after he had been murdered. 73 year old Frank Cruz was reported missing in Mindanao on February 28. According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, 35 year old Lito Simudong confessed to killing Cruz last month after police arrested him this week for illegal drugs and gun possession. He admitted to authorities that he killed and buried Cruz with the help of two others. Authorities state they robbed Cruz an...More >>
