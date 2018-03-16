Female accuser of former priest wants his counterclaim thrown out

At least one of the 160 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits is seeing a lot of action. Filed in the District Court this week, the alleged victim - only identified as B.T. to protect her privacy - has filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim filed by named defendant Joe R. San Agustin, a former Catholic priest.

San Agustin recently filed his counter claim arguing he has suffered from embarrassment, shame, and smearing of character as a result of B.T.'s allegations.

In her motion, B.T. argues she's protected by Guam's Citizen Participation in Government Act which creates a balance between rights of persons to file lawsuits and to trial by jury.

As reported, B.T. alleges San Agustin kissed her and touched her privates as well digitally penetrated her when she was only 12 years old.