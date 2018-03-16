Senator Lee calls for audit of GEDA

Conduct an audit of the Guam Economic Development Authority says Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, who wants the Guam OPA to dig deep.

She requesting a review of tax rebates approved through the qualifying certificates program.

The Senator wants an audit to verify where the monies are going and whether or not revenues should be redirected.

Qualifying Certificates, used on Guam since the 1960s, let businesses pay little to no taxes as incentives.

She hopes the audit will reveal if the QCs are being carried out as intended.