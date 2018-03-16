Moody's shows additional concerns about GovGuam financials

Guam's fiscal woes continue to concern international Bond rating firm Moody's Investors Service. It has now also changed its outlook on the bond debt of the Guam Power Authority and the Guam international Airport Authority from stable to negative.

This follows the announcement yesterday of a similar outlook change for the Guam Waterworks Authority's bond debt.

Moody's says the new assessment reflects the linkage between the agencies and the financial health and stability of GovGuam. Specifically, it cites the impact of federal tax reform and an estimated $67 million decrease in general fund revenues for fiscal year 2018. Moody's says while the agencies operate fairly independently it expects they will not be able to disconnect from the local economic conditions or material financial stress at the government level.