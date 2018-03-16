Comp time kicks in at legislature

The 34th Guam Legislature central operations office has started giving compensatory time off to employees to make up for the 312 extra hours worked during special sessions called by the Governor during the fiscal crisis.

Central office supervisors began having employees take off time yesterday and today 5 central office workers took time off to make up for hours worked during the special sessions.

Legislative central office workers accumulated a combined 312 CTO hours - defined as hours worked above 40 hours a week -during the eight legislative special sessions called by Governor Eddie Baza Calvo.

Legislative central operations employees work 8-5 Monday through Friday, so if workers work any time outside of those hours, they are given compensatory time off. Most of the workers to be given CTO are from the legislative protocol and clerks’ office.

Central operations employees do not get paid for overtime, and instead are given CTO hours. CTO hours cannot be cashed out at the end of the legislative term.

“It will not hamper our day to day operations,” executive director Agnes Cruz said.

The legislative central office consists of 34 employees at a cost of $1.6 million, according to the latest 2018 staffing pattern posted on the Guam Legislature’s website.