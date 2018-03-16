GPD moving to remove Senator Nelson as oversight chair

GPD wants Senator Nelson removed as the department's oversight chair.

In a letter to Speaker Cruz, Chief of Police J.I. Cruz says GPD has “lost all confidence in her capacity as an oversight chair to understand the impact of this crisis”. Referring to the current fiscal crisis, the Chief says “no dialogue was ever initiated by the oversight chair to discuss the reduction and how it will impact GPD operations”. Adding that in Special Session, Nelson said it was the job of the Police Chief to address the cuts. The Chief of Police expressing discern that she has not proposed a solution to the cuts in wages and furloughs for the men and women in blue.

Just this afternoon Sen. Nelson announced she plans on holding informational briefings for public safety agencies to address their budgetary shortfalls. In an interview with KUAM, Sen. Nelson reacted to the Chief's letter saying she has no intention of stepping down.