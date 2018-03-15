Two more criminals deported

Two more criminals get a one-way ticket home. Fritz Hartman and Justin Naich have been transferred to federal custody for deportation.

Both men were identified as having committed deportable crimes - Hartzman convicted of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and Naich, convicted of aggravated assault and terrorizing.

The initiative not only keeps Guam residents safe, but also saves local taxpayers thousands of dollars.

It costs about $119 a day - or $43,000 a year - to house, feed, and provide the basic needs for each individual at the prison.