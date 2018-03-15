Former Democratic Party chairman Frank Cruz found murdered in Philippines

The body of a former Democratic Party of Guam chairman is found in the Philippines after he had been murdered. 73 year old Frank Cruz was reported missing in Mindanao on February 28.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, 35 year old Lito Simudong confessed to killing Cruz last month after police arrested him this week for illegal drugs and gun possession. He admitted to authorities that he killed and buried Cruz with the help of two others. Authorities state they robbed Cruz and buried his remains in a shallow grave in Barangay Fatima. Simudong telling police he confessed because his conscience had bothered him.

Cruz is a former member of the Democratic Party of Guam and served as chair in the late 1970's. The report states he was also the regional sales coordinator of AFLAC.

They found his decomposing remains with his head wrapped with packing tape, and hands tied behind the back.