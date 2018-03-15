Rats observed in Mom's Bop Burger, Shogun Restaurant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rats observed in Mom's Bop Burger, Shogun Restaurant

Two restaurants in Tumon are forced to shut down after a complaint of rats seen running across the floor. Public Health ordered Mom's Bop Burger and Shogun Restaurant in Tumon to close its doors.

Now, inspectors initially gave both establishments a 'C' grade, but signs of rats were enough to suspend both sanitary permits.

For Shogun restaurant, inspector's findings include rodent droppings in the grease container drawers under customer grills in the dining area and cockroaches in the storage room.

Health officials say both shops share the same kitchen, forcing their closures due to the roach infestation, as well.

