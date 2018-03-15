The Chris Barnett Podcast: Malafunkshun in the rear view mirror?

Available for download right now on the KUAM Podcast Network, our Chris Barnett has made you laugh for over two decades, and now the voice you know is making you think. Chris talks candidly about his career pivot to covering hard news from his "Malafunkshun" era, his career spanning over 25 years in island media, what he's learned lately breaking big stories about GovGuam spending, and what's coming up in this weekend's big premiere of The Chris Barnett Show.

Subscribe to us on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts and get this revealing look inside the mind of a guy who's been telling stories for a long time.