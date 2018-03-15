Student hit by car while walking to bus stop

A fourth grade student from Maria Ulloa Elementary is hit by a car while walking to school Friday morning. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says it happened along Ayuda street in Dededo around 8am. She says the vehicle struck the student's arm, and the student complained that he was in pain. He is said to be doing ok, and his parents have since been contacted. The incident has been reported to the Guam Police Department.

It was just last week a Finegayan Elementary School student was hit walking to a bus stop last week. DOE encouraging drivers to heed caution on the road before and after school.