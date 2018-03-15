Election Commission meets

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Election Commission held its regular board meeting on Thursday night. On the agenda included the re-election of two commissioner seats. Alice Taijeron was voted as the board Chair and Jadeen Tuncap as Vice-Chair. Discussion on the budget and the impact of the current government shortfall were also heard at the meeting. The GEC is hoping to re-gain access for the continued appropriations from Fiscal Years 2016-2017, a total of $119,000, for expenses until the 2018 Primary Election.
Additionally, they are currently working to develop a program to gain access to the voter registration system on their home servers. The system is currently located at the University of Guam which costs the GEC a total of $30,000 in licensing fees. The GEC also pays an additional $10,000 cost to UOG for usage of the Field House. The board also heard matters on polling sites, voter registration, and candidate seminars.
