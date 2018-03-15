Education Board meets

The Guam Election Commission held its regular board meeting on Thursday night. On the agenda included the re-election of two commissioner seats. Alice Taijeron was voted as the board Chair and Jadeen Tuncap as Vice-Chair. Discussion on the budget and the impact of the current government shortfall were also heard at the meeting. The GEC is hoping to re-gain access for the continued appropriations from Fiscal Years 2016-2017, a total of $119,000, for expenses until the 2018 Primary Election.

Additionally, they are currently working to develop a program to gain access to the voter registration system on their home servers. The system is currently located at the University of Guam which costs the GEC a total of $30,000 in licensing fees. The GEC also pays an additional $10,000 cost to UOG for usage of the Field House. The board also heard matters on polling sites, voter registration, and candidate seminars.