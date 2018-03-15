Senators pass Bill 248, Calvo commits to $30M in cuts

The vote is finally in on a bill to address the government's financial crisis. Speaker BJ Cruz declared the final tally, announcing, "Bill 248-34 LS received 8 ayes, 7 nays, Bill 248-34 is duly passed by the body."

Voting yes were Senators Tom Ada, Wil Castro, Speaker Cruz, Jim Espaldon, Fernando Estevez, Tommy Morrison, Louise Muna, and Joe San Agustin.

Voting no were Senators Frank Aguon, Regine Bisco Lee, Telena Nelson, Dennis Rodriguez, Michael San Nicolas, Therese Terlaje, and Mary Torres.

The measure temporarily increases the business privilege tax from 4% to 5% through September 30, to be replaced by a 2% general sales tax on October 1st.

"What started out as a general sales tax turned into a comprehensive solution coming from the legislature. Which I think is the most important thing. And despite the agreements and disagreements we have in this body on this particular bill I believe it provides the framework that we can all work toward to try to make it the best we can," he said.

"Despite the drama of the last few weeks we've not achieved a shift in priorities, or true accountability. The hard work must still be done. I sincerely hope that the passage of this bill will stop the fear that is being used to propel it."

Governor Eddie Calvo has pledged to sign the bill, which also calls for him to submit a new fiscal realignment plan meant to slash the budget. He said, "I've committed to $30 million in cuts. We've got to make sure that with those $30 million in cuts that we work toward building a more efficient government, that's why I look forward to working with our agencies, and our stakeholders, as well as our legislature."

The vote ends weeks of special sessions called by the governor to deal with the projected $67 million dollar revenue shortfall.