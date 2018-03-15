Police make drug raid at Harmon condo complex

At least a dozen officers swarmed an apartment complex in Harmon Industrial Park, with investigators confirming it dealt with drugs. And now, three people are under arrest.

They came busting the door down, as the Mandana Drug Task Force, GPD SWAT, and K9 units effectuating a search warrant at a second floor apartment at Sabana Condominiums in the Harmon Industrial Park. "Based on the information provided, our detectives had probable cause to execute a search warrant at the home," explained GPD spokesman Sergeant Paul Tapao.

It all went down just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Sergeant Tapao confirming the case centers around drugs, saying, "It was executed relative to possible drug activity occurring here in the condominiums."

KUAM cameras and curious neighbors watched as three suspects - one male and two females - were handcuffed and escorted into unmarked police cars. "This is just information our investigators were working on and they saw enough probable cause again to obtain a search warrant. It was signed and the search warrant was executed without incidence," the spokesman confirmed.

No word yet on who these suspects are - and what kinds of drugs they are alleged to be involved with. "Again," said Tapao, "this case is still developing. Should anything arise, I will provide you guys with that information as it becomes available to me."