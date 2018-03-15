DOE says staff did nothing wrong after student falls ill

A social media post gone viral, a parent upset after her child was one of three who suddenly fell ill after the students were said to be outside in the hot sun.

The social media post was no doubt alarming. Cassie Duenas putting up a post that went viral. She claims her son, a 5th grader at Wettengel Elementary stood in the sun for 40 minutes on Wednesday. Her understanding was that students were being punished and denied water and bathroom breaks. Soon after, her son and two of his classmates were rushed to GRMC.

DOE quickly launching an investigation, with Spokesperson Isa Baza says the department is glad the students are now doing okay, but says this happened during a lunch break, and they became dehydrated while outside for an extra 10 minutes. All three were treated by the school nurse and were wearing extra layers of clothing.

"Students were not punished and told to stand outside in the sun, they did have the opportunity to drink water and use the restroom both during the lunch period and before entering the classroom," she said.

The entire fifth grade staff at the campus had been interviewed. The result, said Baza, "Ultimately we found there was no wrongdoing on the part of school officials. However, anytime a student falls ill at school, under our care, it is very concerning so we did investigate and we continue to work with parents and teachers to address any concerns and we will continue to monitor this situation."

DOE says students safety remains a top priority, but after what happened Duenas says she's still worried for the safety of her son.