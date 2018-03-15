Lieutenant governor candidates participate in forum at Sanchez - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lieutenant governor candidates participate in forum at Sanchez

Decision 2018 is upon us. Guam's youngest voters took a keen interest in who will be lieutenant governor. At Simon Sanchez High School, questions were asked to lieutenant governor hopefuls Alicia Limtiaco, Josh Tenorio, and Fred Bordallo.

The main question on the table - after 10 years of empty promises, will they finally rebuild Simon Sanchez? Limtiaco said, "We need to make sure we have a dedicated the dedicated funding source that has been identified in the bill to ensure the funding is absolutely necessary and there to move this process forward."

And Bordallo added, "He's made this commitment, back during his administration not too many procurement protests because the individuals who are part of this give a fair and competitive bid so it won't be challenged."

"I fully support Bill 204," echoed Tenorio, "It's a common sense approach to empower the Superintendent to make decisions, the administration should give full technical resources to the Superintendent, finance, construction, engineering, to go ahead and get this done and we stand by that decision."

This question comes after years of protest by Coretech and legislative efforts to pass Bill 204 to let DOE lead the procurement process to get the Yigo campus up and running.

Tony Ada and David Cruz didn't attend the forum.

