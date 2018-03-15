Local Toys-R-Us remains open, even after national closures

Retail giant Toys-R-Us is closing up shop. National media report that the company will be shutting down its entire chain of 800 U.S. stores, six months after declaring bankruptcy. Local management says they have not received any notice from their corporate headquarters, and the store at the Micronesia mall continues to be open, business as usual.

The store manager declined further comment, and referred us to their corporate press office.

No response from them yet on whether the Guam store will be impacted.