Local Toys-R-Us remains open, even after national closures

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Retail giant Toys-R-Us is closing up shop. National media report that the company will be shutting down its entire chain of 800 U.S. stores, six months after declaring bankruptcy. Local management says they have not received any notice from their corporate headquarters, and the store at the Micronesia mall continues to be open, business as usual.
The store manager declined further comment, and referred us to their corporate press office.
No response from them yet on whether the Guam store will be impacted.
The vote is finally in on a bill to address the government's financial crisis. Speaker BJ Cruz declared the final tally, announcing, "Bill 248-34 LS received 8 ayes, 7 nays, Bill 248-34 is duly passed by the body."More >>
The vote is finally in on a bill to address the government's financial crisis. Speaker BJ Cruz declared the final tally, announcing, "Bill 248-34 LS received 8 ayes, 7 nays, Bill 248-34 is duly passed by the body."More >>