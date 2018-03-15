49-year-old man latest to file suit against Brouillard - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

49-year-old man latest to file suit against Brouillard

He reportedly quoted the Bible as he sexually abused this former altar boy and Boy Scout.

Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 49-year-old J.G. alleges he was forced to perform and receive oral sex from former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard.

J.G. reports this was normal behavior for the priest who enjoyed his higher status with the Church.

During the sex acts, Brouillard would tell the boy he was now "one to one with God."

J.G. also reports being forced to swim naked during swimming trips to Lonfit River where he would also take pictures of the boys naked, telling them they "needed to do these things in order to obtain their merit badges."

J.G. is suing for $10 million.

He is represented by attorney Michael Berman.

