Three arrested for suspected robbery involvement

Three men are now under arrest for their alleged part in a pair of robberies reported last week. 22 year old Christopher Brian Cruz Manibusan and 23 year old Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho are charged with second degree robbery and conspiracy.
It happened on March 6th at the 24 hour game room in Tamuning, and at the Mobil gas station in Yona.
The suspects were caught on camera at both places.
Late last week, police arrested 23 year old Jeremy Dean Duenas for his alleged part in the robbery after authorities identified him through the video surveillance. That arrest led to investigators finding out the identity of the others involved.
