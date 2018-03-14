Fire Weather Watch through Saturday evening

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office, Guam has issued a fire weather watch for Guam, in effect through Saturday evening. A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

NWS advises dry weather persists across the area and only isolated showers are expected the next several days. Red flag conditions will be possible as trade winds increase and become gusty at times during the daytime hours. Winds are expected east-northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph, with temperature highs in the upper 80s. The most dangerous times will be from the late morning until near sunset. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly, especially along east-facing slopes, and may ignite spot fires downwind.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that develop may be difficult to control.

Residents and visitors are advised to watch out for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings issued by the NWS. Practice caution if discarding any smoking materials. The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind that all care and caution must be exercised at this time.

For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna G. Blas at (671) 489-2540 or via email at jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov.