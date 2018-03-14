Close-Up Program funds Guam's future leaders

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Department of Interior authorized $900,000 to fund the Close-Up Insular Area Program that allows Guam students and students from other U.S. territories to travel to Washington D.C. and participate in youth summits.
For the last 30 years, the Close Up Foundation has been serving students and teacher through the island areas. The students will have an opportunity to learn about civics and visit their elected officials in Washington D.C.
Nearly a year after former Guam Football Association President Richard Lai pleaded guilty in District Court to charges of corruption, the Office of Public Accountability has released its findings on GovGuam's contributions. Since 1997, GovGuam has contributed more than a million dollars in tax credits and two land leases under the its agreement with GFA to develop facilities. Between 2012 and 2016, GovGuam also contributed more some $1.4 million in cash appropriations and spons...More >>
