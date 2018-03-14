Performing arts: Krystal's personal journey of growth, discovery, giving back

Tonight is the big season premier of Rise, a new NBC musical drama from the producers of Hamilton and Friday Night Lights. While we've spent the past week documenting the teachers, talents, and trailblazers who make public school performing arts programs possible locally. And we have something different tonight.

Tonight we cap off our Rise series with my personal journey.

I'm a news reporter by day. A musician at night. Fun fact about me that most people don't know is that I have my degree in music performance. And I think it's my exposure to the arts and to performing arts that has made me an effective news reporter. And I say that because artists, be it paint on a canvas, an actor on the stage, or a musician, we're storytellers.

So I think that the skills that you learn in the arts, the performing arts, translates well into an career that you choose - it translates into effective public speaking, into working in groups, learning discipline, and learning the value of hard work.

While I've been reporting the news for about seven years, I've been making music for much longer, since Jose Rios Middle School when I was assigned to play the alto saxophone. Fortunately, music remained a big part of my life throughout high school - thanks to the GW Band, the Guam High School Honor Band, my ska band Freedom Fries, and the Guam Territorial Band who I was able to travel and perform with in world famous venues including Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

I love music because music makes me happy. Music has this wonderful power to evoke emotions, be it sadness, happiness. Maybe you hear a song on the radio and it reminds you of a bad breakup and it makes you sad. Or maybe you hear a song from a good moment in your life and it reminds you of a celebration. I think no other thing has that power, that ability to feel as much as music.

Now, as an adult, I see there are schools without quality music programs or instruments, and performers without a stage to showcase their talents. While those issues need lots of money to fix, here are some other ways I think you can support the arts. Maybe switch out going to the movie theater and instead, go to one of our local theaters - the UOG theater, the GATE theater, they have shows all the time. And trust me, it's much more affordable than going to the movie theater.

And to support local music, I hope that you go to the shows. You go to the concerts. Most especially, if you're hiring a musician, a band, or a talent, I hope that you pay them fair wages. We have to make a living, too! We have bills to pay. It is not acceptable to pay in alcohol and food alone; we need to get paid. Put value in our work.

And for moms and dads out there, you have a big responsibility. And so for myself, it was my mom and my dad. They supported my art. They bought me my first alto saxophone. They drove me to and from band rehearsals every other day until I got my license. They paid for my private saxophone lessons.

I think that everyone should support the arts because art makes the beautiful place to live imagine the world without art? Imagine the world without beautiful things to look at? Imagine the world without wonderful things to hear, or entertainment like the ones we get from theater? There are so many reasons to support the arts.

