Pair of men arrested for assault, stealing bike

Two men have been arrested for beating up another man, then tying him up and stealing his bicycle. Police say the assault occurred January 28 in the lot next to the upper Tumon Shell station.

The men were reportedly drinking at the time. Booked and confined was 23-year old AJ Junior Jan from Harmon for Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Felonious Restraint. Booked and released was 27-year old Sahn Looney Johnny also from Harmon for Assault.